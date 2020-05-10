Mother’s Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood celebs share cute Tik Tok videos with their moms

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood celebs share cute Tik Tok videos with their moms

On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make their beautiful moms feel loved. From doing special things for them to sharing cute Tik Tok videos on social media, they are spending quality time with them. Tik Tok has also invited its users to share videos with the trending #thanksmaa in order to thank mothers for their endless love and contribution to our lives. Also, another #mystylishmom has been going viral which is about capturing the stylish and trendy side of the beautiful mothers. Many celebrities have shared videos with their moms to make the occasion extra special.

Shila Shetty was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who shared a cute Tik Tok video with her mother. The actress through the video thanked her mother for being with her and encouraging her to be better at every step of life. She wrote, "#thanksmaa Mere liye everyday is Mother’s Day. #maa main jo bhi hoon aapki wajah se hoon. #love #momlove #gratitude #goddess" Check out the video here-

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor also shared an adorable video featuring her mother on Tik Tok and wrote, "A big thank you to all the mothers out there!. Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty also wished her mother with a cute video. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day #mother #motherlove #motherdaughter #mothersday #trending #foryou"

Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar also shared videos with their mother ssaying, "Happy Mother’s Day.. I love you mom the most."

