Mother's Day: Preity Zinta has befitting response for troll who mocked her wish for mother-in-law

Celebrating mother's day, Preity Zinta took to social media to post a heartfelt wish for her mother-in-law. Sharing a post for her, the actress wrote how she's lucky to have her and thanked her for making the actress feel like a daughter. Sharing a picture with her mother-in-law, Preity wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my other mother. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams and Thank you for loving me, spoiling me & for making me feel more like your daughter than your daughter in law."

While a number of users dropped hearts emojis on the picture and adored the duo, a user took a dig at the actress writing, "It’s because of fame. Is level pe aake koi bhi mother in law spoil karegi." Shutting down the troll with a dignified response, she replied, "It’s because of fame. Is level pe aake koi bhi mother in law spoil karegi."

Earlier in the day, Preity had posted a photograph with her mother on Instagram and wrote: "Happiness is seeing your mother smile. Happy Mother's Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback."

Meanwhile, Preity has taken her Covid-19 shot. She informed about the same with an Instagram picture while getting the jab. She also urged all to get vaccinated. "I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, the actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity currently co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.

