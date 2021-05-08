Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABA GUPTA/SEHERCEBLOGG Mother's Day: From Secret Superstar's Meher Vij to Neena Gupta in Masaba Masaba, onscreen mothers we adore

Mother's Day 2021: Mothers are the most precious part of our lives. Mother's day is special for each one us as we get a perfect opportunity to thank our mothers for their selfless love, sacrifices and love. From being our best friend, guardian to teacher, she manages to play many roles in our lives. And there is nothing more entertaining and adorable than a desi mother-daughter relationship. Well, Bollywood always played on the narrative that mothers and daughters relationships are too much drama, too much love, care, tears and too high on protective instincts.

On this day as we pledge to make our Mom's feel special. Here are some onscreen mothers we absolutely adored:

Secret Superstar

The perfect mother trying to help her daughter enjoy what she loves. The movie was centered around Insia Malik’s becoming a singer, and her mom (Meher Vij) trying to protect her from the violent father. A mother who who does everything to protect and support her daughter in becoming a singer.

Masaba Masaba

Starring real-life mother-daughter duo, Neena and Masaba Gupta, the show is an excellent depiction of modern day relationships.

Badhaai Ho

Sanya Malhotra aka Renee and her mom are the perfect mother-daughter duo we all admired. From handling Renee's breakdown to understanding her well made us to fall in love with them.

Tribhanga

Tribhanga starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Renuka Shahane is the real and awwdorable mother-daughter relationship that we all wish to have with our mothers.

Veere Di Wedding

Avni Malhotra aka Sonam Kapoor and her mom (Neena Gupta) shared the cutest bond in the film. They had the best understand and transparency in their relation.