Mother's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to motherhood with his new song 'Maa'

The world is celebrating 'Mother's Day' on May 10, 2020. Just like everyone who is trying to make their day special for moms by either gifting them cooking for them or taking care of them, actor Ayushmann Khurrana too has shared his contribution. Taking to Instagram, the actor finally released the much-awaited song dedicated to all the mothers titled 'Maa.' Rochak Kohli has composed the song on lyrics by Gurpreet Saini. He shared the video of the song on Instagram and said that it is for all the mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world.

Sharing his new song, Ayushmann wrote alongside, "Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss. I’m fortunate we’ve been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artiste to come up with such a creation. Thanks guys!"

Previously, while talking about the song, Ayushmann said, "Though every single day should be called Mother's Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day especially dedicated to them. On this Mother's Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled 'Ma', which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force."

"I'm collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world," Ayushmann added.

Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in "Vicky Donor" director Shoojit Sircar's next, "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

