Mother India actress Kumkum dies at 86, Naved Jafri mourns the loss

Mother India actress Kumkum dies at 86

Yesteryears' actress Kumkum passed away. She was 86 years old. She acted in more than 100 films. Her notable films are Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen, Lalkar etc. She was also the leading lady of the first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.

Naved Jafri took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the actress and tweeted, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty"

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Born to Nawab of Hussainabad, Kumkum belonged to a highly reputed family. She was discovered by Guru Gutt when she featured in a song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar from the film Aar Paar in 1954. The song was first supposed to be picturized on Naved Jafri's father Jagdeep but Dutt Sahab decided to picturise it on a female actress. Since no one agreed to do a small song in a film, it was shot with Kumkum.

Later, the veteran actress was seen in a small role in films Pyaasa. She also featured in the 1957 film C.I.D song Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan.

