‘Mother-in-law is killing it’: Nick Jonas' cheeky comment on Madhu Chopra's Goa pic

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra recently took to social media to share a photo of herself. Posing in a blue tunic as she spends some time in Goa, Chopra is seen all smiles for the camera. Sharing the photo on her verified Instagram account, she wrote, 'When in Goa,'. Soon after, her comment section was flooded with reactions and compliments. However, the most striking of them all was of her son-in-law and PeeCee's husband, Nick Jonas.

The American pop star reacted to the photo by writing, "Mother in law killin it." It was followed by an emoji. Take a look:

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate three-day wedding celebration at Jodhpur in December 2018. They followed Christian and Hindu marriage customs and traditions. Meanwhile, Madhu Chopra recently became a grandmother as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl. The couple took the surrogacy route to have a baby. PC made the surprise announcement on January 22.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Meanwhile, Priyanka returned to the big screens in the third instalment of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com “Text For You” opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series "Citadel". In addition to these, she has also signed a film opposite Anthony Mackie. The duo will star in the upcoming action film “Ending Things" which will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan. “Ending Things” is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy “True Lies”.

She also has "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and she will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie "Jee Le Zaraa" co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.