More pics of Yami Gautam in her new bride look for your eyes only!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who recently got married to director Aditya Dhar treated fans with her new bride look on social media on Monday. The 'Vicky Donor' actress posted a picture, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with gold work, and gold jewellery. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera. For the caption, Yami chose a line from the song from the film "Mission Kashmir". The line "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo" she wrote, which translates to "Let's welcome the spring season".

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the couple ever since they announced their union. Her 'Total Siyapaa' co-star Anupam Kher shared two snaps on Twitter. The first one is from the duo's wedding day where both the stars are seen taking their nuptial vows while the other picture is of Yami as a new bride, donning a traditional green saree along with red bindi and sindoor. "Dearest @yamigautam and @AdityaDharFilms! Congratulations to both of you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and happy married life. Nice to see you #Yami wearing a traditional Kashmiri #Ath & #Dejhoor. Love and prayers always!" Anupam tweeted.

On the other hand, Paresh who has worked with Yami and Aditya in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', reposted Aditya's wedding announcement tweet on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wow ...wishing you a very happy blissful married life Bouquet @yamigautam @AdityaDharFilms."

Just yesterday, Yami treated everyone with some unseen pictures from her varmala ceremony. Not only this, but she even posted pictures flaunting her chura and kaliras. The images caught the attention of fellow celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Vikrant Massey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more who showered the newlyweds with their blessings.

Yami and Aditya got married to each other on June 4 in a private ceremony in the 'Sanam Re' star's hometown Himachal Pradesh. They both have worked together on the hit film 'Uri: The surgical Strike', which was released in 2019. On the work front, Yami has "Dasvi", "A Thursday", and "Bhoot Police" coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.