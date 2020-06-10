Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONICA DOGRA Monica Dogra narrates mother's Covid-19 survival story, says 'the threat is super-real'

Singer-actress Monica Dogra shares her mother's COVID-19 survival story on social media today. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant posted a video on Instagram and, revealed that her mother had tested corona positive in late February and urged everyone to take the deadly virus seriously. She went on to narrate how her mother suffered during her battle with coronavirus. “First thing I would say, please don’t take it lightly, always be watchful for the symptoms. This thing could be life-threatening", her mother can be heard saying in the video.

Monica Dogra captioned the video as: “My mom’s COVID-19 survival story. We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a person’s access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real…. love to you all….”

Monica Dogra is an American musician, who is also known for her appearance in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dhobi Ghat and Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!.

