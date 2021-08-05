Mona Singh shares video with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao as she wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONA SINGH Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh has wrapped up the shoot for Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starter Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress announced the same by sharing a video on Instagram. The video features stills of the cast and crew of the film including actor Aamir and filmmaker Kiran Rao. In the video, the actress can be seen celebrating with the team as she cuts the cake and bids them bye.

"And it's a wrap on 'Laalsinghchadha' for me, goodbyes aren't easy specially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank u team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love," she captioned the video. Watch the video here:

Mona Singh will share screen space with Aamir Khan for the second time in "Laal Singh Chaddha". The actress had earlier featured alongside the superstar in the 2009 blockbuster "3 Idiots".

For the unversed, the film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Besides essaying the title role, Aamir has produced the film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recently, the cast and crew of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' were accused of littering Ladakh during an outdoor location shoot in the region. Later, a statement was issued by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) on its verified Instagram account. It reads: "To whomsoever, it may concern: AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it."

"We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the statement concluded.

The issue was raised when certain netizens alleged on Twitter that the film unit had littered in the Wakha area of Ladakh while shooting in the region.