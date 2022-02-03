Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Mommy Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares FIRST post after baby's birth announcement

Believed to be the epitome of a modern-day woman who knows how to balance her professional and personal life, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is breaking barriers with Hollywood and Bollywood projects, winning accolades, and more recently embracing motherhood. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on January 22 welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. Now, the actress shared her first post since the huge announcement.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Matrix' actress shared a selfie while in a car. Alongside the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "The light feels right."

Well, the actress is on the cover of the February 2022 edition of Harper Bazar's magazine where she shared about 'love, peace and ‘Proud Mom’ face.

When asked where is she the most at peace and feels the most loved, Priyanka's answer proved she's a true Desi Girl at heart. "I feel most loved when I look at my mom," she said, adding, "Whenever I’m doing something my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life."

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra and Nick took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news of their first baby with fans and followers. The couple further asked for privacy during this special time. They did not reveal the gender of the baby in the announcement post on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021. The actress now has an interesting slate of projects that include an American romantic drama titled 'Text for You', Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers' 'Citadel', the film adaptation of 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' where she is set to star opposite Chris Pratt. Apart from this, she will also be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

