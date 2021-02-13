Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITAHASSANANDANI Mommy Anita Hassanandani shares family photo with newborn, captions it ‘just like that we were three’

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy recently welcomed their first child-- a baby boy. The announcement was made by the doting daddy on social media. The adorable couple had taken the internet by storm when they announced the pregnancy and now they have welcomed their first kid. Now, after treating fans with endless maternity photos flaunting her baby bump, Anita shared an awwdorable snap to thank her fans and family for their best wishes.

In the caption she wrote, “And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy.”

Have a look at her post here:

On February 9, Rohit and Anita welcomed a baby boy. Announcing the news, Rohit took to Instagram with a cute picture of him and Anita. In the photo, Anita can be seen flaunting her baby bump as Rohit plants a kiss on her cheek. Alongside, he wrote, "Oh boy!"

Soon after making the announcement, Rohit shared a glimpse of the new mother in his Instgram story. The picture was shared on Instagram story and showed the couple holding hands and smiling. Along with it, he wrote, "Love you, baby. Most beautiful moments ever."

Meanwhile, Anita Hassanandani who is known for her roles in shows like Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein announced her pregnancy in October on social media. She shared a video where the 39-year-old actress and her husband Rohit Reddy re-live their romance, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' "Kkavyanjali", "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and as Colors' "Naagin". She has also featured in Hindi films such as "Kucch Toh Hai", "Krishna Cottage" and "Ragini MMS 2".