Image Source : TWITTER 'Mome Ki Gudiya' actor Rattan Chopra dies due to Cancer at 70

Another sad news of the day came in the form of the death of veteran Bollywood actor Ravi Chopra, also known as Ratan. Originally born as Abdul Jabbar Khan, the late actor has worked with actress Tanuja in the film Mome Ki Gudiya. As per a report in Amar Ujala, Ravi Chopra who was 70-years-old took his last breath in Malerkotla town of Punjab on Friday, June 12 after suffering from Cancer. The news of his demise was confirmed by his adopted daughter, Anita. He was living in extreme poverty conditions so much so that he was dependent on Gurudwara langar or prashad from the temple for his food.

The report further stated that Ravi Chopra's family could not afford his treatment in a good hospital. Not only this. but the actor who was diagnosed with the disease in the month of January also sought help from Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, and Sonu Sood, 10 days back but did not receive any response.

From the past few years, the late actor was living in a rented house in Panchkula, Haryana. Sometime back, he claimed that films Loafer, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, and Jugnu were initially offered to him but after his refusal, they went to Dharmendra. He gave up his acting career due to his grand mother's opposition. He did not get married and due to his ill health, he was unable to take care of himself.

After his stint in acting, Rattan who was a graduate from the Punjab University (Chandigarh) graduate taught English in various schools and other institutions in Punjab.

Further details awaited!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage