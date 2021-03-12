Mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal gets special birthday wish from Neeti Mohan: We say cheers with our babies this year!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NEETI MOHAN Mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal gets special birthday wish from Neeti Mohan

Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan on Friday wished her fellow singer Shreya Ghosal in a special yet unique way on the latter's birthday. Incidentally, both singers are currently pregnant with their first child. Posting a throwback picture with Shreya, where the two are seen holding coffee mugs. Sharing it, Neeti wrote: "Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies. Happy Birthday @shreyaghoshal You are and will always be an inspiration. May god bless you with healthiest pregnancy, delivery & motherhood #HappyBirthdayShreyaGhoshal."

She added, "Easy to say it’s a coincidence but kab, kahan, kaise humare taar jud jaate hai we never know. Life is beautiful and mystical. My entire family sends you LOVE!"

Take a look:

For those unversed, Shreya Ghoshal and her businessman husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are expecting their first baby. The singer took to social media to announce her pregnancy. She shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. They had a Bengali wedding ceremony and announced it on social media with a picture from the festivities.

On the other hand, Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya also announced their pregancy last month. Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the exciting news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Neeti is five months pregnant and often shares pictures flaunting her baby bump.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.