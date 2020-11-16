Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor spotted on Dharamshala streets with Saif , Taimur and Malaika. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor spotted on Dharamshala streets

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed her Diwali with friends and family. The actress was spotted taking a stroll on Dharamshala streets with hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan. The three were joined by Bebo's best friend Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

A video of them walking on the roads have gone viral where the little munchkin Taimur can be heard shouting 'no photo'.

Take a look at the video here:

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have been shooting for their next film, Bhoot Police in Dharamshala

Talking about her Diwali plans, Kareena told Times of India, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great. We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year. ”

Meanwhile, recently Bebo and Malaika attended pre-Diwali bash together at filmmaker friend Karan Johar's residence. Kareena was seen wearing a grey long kurta with pants. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way to Karan’s home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also shared a picture of Karan’s latest children’s book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. “Well done my KJo,” she wrote with the picture.