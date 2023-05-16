Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Seth's special moments from her baby shower ceremony | See pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: _ISHITADUTTA Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta shared special moments from her baby shower.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are enjoying every bit of this pregnancy phase. From going on a babymoon to making reels and videos together, the couple is capturing each and every moment. The couple, who are all set to welcome their first child, had a traditional baby shower. They had their entire family in attendance. Ishita looked gorgeous in a pink saree, and the pregnancy glow was quite visible. She even shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Sharing pictures from the baby shower, Ishita wrote, "Love Laughter Gratitude Happiness Blessing... This day was everything we could have asked for. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony." Ishita's sister, former actor Tanushree Dutta, also joined her in the celebrations. Kajol also attended the ceremony and was in looking gorgeous in a bright yellow kurta ensemble.

The pictures show Ishita in a lavender silk saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with white flowers. She had vermillion in her hair with a bindi on her forehead and also wore traditional gold jewelry. Whereas, Vatsal joined her in a white kurta pajama. One of the pictures also shows Ishita holding the mom-to-be card and Vatsal holding the dad-to-be card and are also seen cutting a big white cake.

Ishita shared a huge group photo of several women in the family as they cheered on the couple during the cake-cutting ceremony. She wrote along with it, "All the love and blessings we got from our family and friends were just priceless. I cannot express how overwhelming this feels. "I love you all, those in the picture, and those who are not, and those who couldn't be there."

There are also pictures of Ishita and Vatsal posing with their respective parents and parents-in-law. Ishita also shared a solo picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Absolutely in love with my look."

Ishita was last seen as Ajay Devgn's daughter in the 2022 hit film Drishyam 2.

