Mom Gauri Khan shares a glimpse of AbRam reading Karan Johar's book, says 'all grown up'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAURIKHAN AbRam reading Karan Johar's book

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud as their little munchkin AbRam is growing up. Recently, Gauri shared a picture of her youngest while he was busy reading the book by the family's friend and director Karan Johar. The book which is titled 'The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv' has recently released and is gaining popularity.

Meanwhile, talking about Gauri Khan's picture, it features herself sitting with AbRam in which seems like the balcony of their Mumbai residence Mannat. She captioned the image saying, "All grown up. AbRam's reading this book himself! Congrats Karan Johar on the book!"

Gauri Khan keeps on sharing AbRam's pictures for the fans. Not long ago during lockdown she posted a few pics of the kid as he was seen playing with lego and was drawing something with the pencil. Gauri gave a parenting advice through these pictures saying, "Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation...,"

A few months ago, on AbRam's birthday Gauri shared a yet another adorable post of the little onw where he was listening to music while daddy SRK was reading him his favourite book. Along with the video Gauri wrote, "Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person".

Earlier during an interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that AbRam is more people-friendly than Aryan and Suhana. The superstar had said, "I think he loves being around me. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people-friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour."

Gauri and Shah Rukh got married in the year 1991 and are blessed with three children: Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. The Khans are often seen posing for pictures together and going for family vacays.

