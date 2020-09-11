Image Source : INSTAGRAM Model Paula accuses Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her when she was 17: He tried to touch me

Filmmaker Sajid Khan faced the heat from all corners when a number of women from the industry came out to accuse him of sexual harassment in 2018. During the Me Too Movement, three women had accused him of allegedly touching them inappropriately and making them uncomfortable. Now, an Indian model Dimple Paul, who goes by the name Paula, has taken to Instagram to share her harassment story. She accused Sajid Khan of harassing her in the pretext of giving her a role in his film Housefull. Paula wrote, "Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak."

She added, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie."

She further said, "God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It's just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it's high time no?...These b******* should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop. But the wrong I did was not to speak about it ."

Soon after her post went viral on the internet, netizens started to trend #ArrestSajidKhan on Twitter. Many have been demanding that the filmmaker be arrested now for his 'wrongdoings.' One Twitter user wrote, "Enough is Enough...Arrest this moron Sajid Khan. 3 Times he get #MeToo..Bollywood is really a gutter." Another said, "It's not the first time, Police should arrest Sajid Khan. We can't let this people to work in industry. Bollywood should ban him."

It's not the first time, Police should arrest Sajid Khan. We can't let this people to work in industry. Bollywood should ban him😠#ArrestSajidKhan #SajidKhan #BanSajidkhan #BollywoodBanSajidKhan https://t.co/JeDbH9AWME — Dimitri Cruz (@DimitriCruz5) September 11, 2020

Arrest Sajid khan for #MeToo and Hang him till death for Himmatwala and Hamshakals..#ArrestSajidKhan — SoCalledDentist (@dentist_so) September 11, 2020

Pls arrest Sajid khan. He has been accused again and again. Do something about it. I see so many people talking about women safety. If u really are, then do something about this. #ArrestSajidKhan — Mahika Goel (@MahikaGoel3) September 11, 2020

#ArrestSajidKhan.These All producer ,Film- Maker Always Harassing Models ,Actress .

But unfortunate Quite their voice and no one think for that .But Now Every situation is U important for people and for Gov.

So https://t.co/rFR1cwsWXO quickly Arrest Sajid khan — Vaishnvi Shrivastava (@SonaliS65297917) September 11, 2020

After sexual harassment accusations surfaced in 2018, filmmaker Sajid Khan was asked to quit his upcoming film Housefull 4 which starred Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Later, Farhad Samji was brought onboard to complete the film.

