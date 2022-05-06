Mithun Chakraborty shares health update after kidney stones diagnosis: 'I am back home fully fit'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mithun Chakraborty shares health update

Highlights Mithun Chakraborty was suffering from kidney stones

He has been discharged from the hospital

The actor was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files

Mithun Chakraborty on Friday (May 6) gave his fans an update about his health after he was diagnosed with kidney stones. He shared that he has been discharged from the hospital and is back home safe. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. "Kidney stone was removed and I was back home but suddenly some urinal infections occurred, now it’s arrested thanks to the great doctors, I m back home fully fit as before thanks for ur prayers and concern," informed the actor.

For the unversed, the veteran actor was hospitalized after he complained of stomach ache and fever. His son Namashi Chakraborty shared a health update for the actor after a picture of Mithun lying on the hospital bed started circulating on social media. The picture was shared by Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary of BJP, with a caption that read, “Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da) (sic).”

Namashi had revealed that the actor was sick due to kidney ailments and there was nothing to worry about. "He was sick last week. He's got a kidney stone issue that needs to be operated on. He was feeling discomfort because of that and hence he was admitted to the hospital. Now he is absolutely fine and fit. There is nothing to worry just a kidney stone issue that would be easily resolved with laser surgery," said Namashi.

Mithun Chakraborty Professional life

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was most recently seen in The Kashmir Files. The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar, is a true story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community.