Mithun Chakraborty rubbishes rumour of testing COVID-19 positive; 'Enjoying my holiday with favourite food'

Mithun Chakraborty denies testing COVID-19 positive; 'Enjoying my holiday with favourite food'

The second wave of deadly COVID-19 is gripping the country and there's a surge in coronavirus cases. Lakhs of cases are being reported in the country. Amid all this, rumors of Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty testing positive for COVID-19 spread like a wildfire on social media. It was falsely reported that Mithun had tested positive for Coronavirus and has gone into home quarantine while following all the necessary precautions. However, the actor rubbished the news of his diagnosis and revealed that he is hail and hearty.

In an interview with Filmfare, Mithun, who had recently joined politics and is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, stated that he is enjoying his holidays after campaigning for the upcoming elections in West Bengal. He said, "After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto."

According to ETimes a statement by Mithun's son Mimoh Chakraborty has also been released confirming that his father is absolutely healthy. The statement read, “Dad is fine. He is working on the show and as well as for the people back in West Bengal. He is absolutely hail and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspired m every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the covid positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic."

India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the sixth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,23,144 Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, a declining trend from the Monday figure, according to the health ministry's data released on Tuesday. The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894.

On the film's front, Mithun is gearing up for his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files' helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The film also stars Anupam Kher and is slated to release this year.