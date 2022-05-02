Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised? Photo of veteran actor from hospital goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TWEETANUPAM Viral photo of Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised? A viral of the actor from the hospital has got fans concerned about his health. In the viral photo, Mithun Chakraborty is seen sleeping on a hospital bed. Since the photo surfaced on the Internet, netizens have been praying for his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. While there has been no confirmation about the same nor an official statement from a family has been issued, reports state that the actor was rushed to the hospital due to kidney ailments.

As we wait for the family to share Mithun Chakraborty's health update, multiple BJP leaders are wishing for Chakraborty's recovery. BJP leader Sanjay Singh and National Secretary – BJP Dr Anupam Hazra also tweeted the photo. Sharing the photo, the latter wrote in Bengali, “Get well soon Mithun Da, I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da.”

As per a report in Aajtak, Mithun's son Mimoh Chakraborty has shared some information about the actor's health. He told that Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital after a kidney stone problem. The viral picture is of the hospital itself, in which he is seen lying on the bed in a state of unconsciousness. He also shared that the actor is absolutely fine and he has also been discharged.

On the work front, he was most recently seen in The Kashmir Files. The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar, is a true story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

It presents the story of the void that still looms in the valleys of Kashmir after the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus that plagued the valley in the early 1990s. It echoes their sense of deprivation, the pain of departure, the fear of existence and the struggle to survive.

After a massive success at the box office, it was released on OTT platform Zee5.