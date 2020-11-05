'Miss you Kapoor sahab,' says Neetu Kapoor as she misses husband Rishi Kapoor on Karwa Chauth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Neetu kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

It’s been 6 months since Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode but Neetu Kapoor still misses her 'Kapoor Sahab'. This year, Neetu spent her first Karwa Chauth without her beloved husband -actor Rishi Kapoor. She recently joined Kapoors and Jains as they came together for a family dinner on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Neetu took to Instagram and shared a family picture that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Adar Jain-Tara Sutaria, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others, who arrived at the Kapoor residence.

Alongside the picture, she wrote “Karva Chauth with family miss you Kapoor sahib.” Soon after the post, her comment section got flooded with hearts and kisses emojis. Riddhima Kapoor is all hearts for the mother’s family post.

Reading through the comment section, a user wrote "Awww. I am sure Rishi is with you in spirit Neetu ji. Your love is eternal." While another said "We miss him too mam."

A user addressing late Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor Sahab commented "We miss Kapoor sahab too."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. After being diagnosed with Cancer, Rishi Kapoor along with wife Neetu Kapoor was in the US for the medical treatment. Last year, the Kapoor’s had returned to Mumbai. In April 2020, after Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital where he breathed his last. He was 67.

Meanwhile, Riddhima shared another picture of the family, which also features Tara Sutaria at the Karva Chauth ceremony along with rumoured beau Aadar.

"Family dinner #missingafew," Riddhima wrote.

