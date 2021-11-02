'It’s time to go': Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer's last Instagram post goes viral after car crash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANSI_KABEER Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer's last Insta post goes viral

Ansi Kabeer, who became Miss Kerala in the year 2019 and Dr Anjana Shajan, who was the Miss Kerala runner-up in the same year, had a terrible road accident on Monday. The two divas were killed in the car crash. The accident happened when the car collided with a tree while saving a two-wheeler on the Kochi highway. The collision was so terrible that the car blew up. There were two other passengers in the car who are seriously injured. The police have registered a case of rash driving.

In 2021, Ansi Kabeer had been crowned Miss South India. She was just 25. The diva was very active on social media and use to treat her followers with amazing pictures. However, her last Instagram post has touched people's hearts and has gone viral on the internet. Just a couple of days ago, Ansi had shared a video in which she was seen enjoying nature. Her caption read, "It’s time to go."

Ansi's caption broke the hearts of the netizens yet again. Check out the post here-

About the accident, the police said, "On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot."

Check out more photos of Ansi Kabeer: