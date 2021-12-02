Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra aka Lalit found dead at his flat; co-stars Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal mourn demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra aka Lalit found dead at his flat; Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal mourn demise

The Mumbai Police found Mishra's body from his house in Versova

Actor Bramha Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series 'Mirzapur', has died. It has been reported that the Police found the semi decomposed body of the actor in his Versova flat and sent it for an autopsy to Cooper Hospital. Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter's demise. Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone."

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra. "Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram. "He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," 'Mirzapur' creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Duggal expressed her condolences in the comment section. The actor's fans and his co-actors are reeling from Mishra's early demise.

The cause of Bramha Mishra's demise is not known yet. In addition to 'Mirzapur', Brahma Mishra had also been a part of projects like 'Dangal', 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Hawaizaada' and 'Hello Charlie'. He has also starred in Akshay Kumar's movie 'Kesari'.

-with input from agencies