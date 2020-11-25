Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli to marry longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi on November 26

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VANDANAJOSHI Priyanshu Painyuli to marry longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi. The duo was supposed to get married earlier this year but COVID19 played spoilsport. Now, the actor has revealed that he will get married on November 26th in his hometown Dehradun. Their wedding reception will most probably take place in Mumbai in the second week of December following all the safety precautions.

Talking about the wedding, Priyanshu told HT, "We’ve been thinking of getting married early this year but didn’t have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn’t want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note..."

The actor further revealed that the wedding will be a private affair including only close friends and family. It will have 50 people, 25 people from each side. The pre-wedding ceremonies will begin on November 25. On Friday, the duo will also host a reception in Dehradun. They were supposed to hold a reception in Vandana's hometown Delhi as well but due to COVID19, they decided to postpone it for now.

Priyanshu added, "We both have seen our ups and downs and we’ve sort of grown-up together in this journey. We’ve seen each other’s work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She’ll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We’ve always liked and understood each other. I’ve been a fan of her dancing, I can’t really compete with what she does on stage. We’re very different, in the sense of our personalities, that’s why we kind of compliments each other."

Priyanshu and Vandana met during their theatre days in 2013 while in Vaibhavi Merchant’s musical Taj Express. They have also worked together in a few short films directed by Priyanshu himself.

On the work front, Priyanshu started shooting for the sports drama Rashmi Rocket in Pune and recently completed the first schedule. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband in the project. The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.

