Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MIRA.KAPOOR Mira Rajput wishes father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on birthday: 'Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are'

Veteran actor and Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur has turned a year older today and, on the special occasion daughter-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor extended warm birthday wish. Taking to Instagram, she shared an unseen pic of the actor with wife Supriya Pathak sharing a hearty laugh. "Happy Birthday Dad Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you", Mira Rajpiut Kapoor captioned the picture.

Shahid Kapoor has always credited his films to his father. In a PTI interview, the Kabir Singh actor said, "Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father’s son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters.” He added, “You’ve to make choices which people around you say aren’t safe. You have to learn to find yourself as an artiste and not try and be like hundred other successful people."

On the work front, Pankaj Kapur was last seen in the digital film, Toba Tek Singh and will next be seen with his son in his upcoming film Jersey. It happens to be the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Nani’s hit, Jersey and will be directed by the director of the original film, Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film tells the tale of an aging cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage