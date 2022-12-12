Mira Rajput slaps brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter while recreating 'Dil Chahta Hai' scene with Shahid Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor recreate 'Dil Chahta hai' scene.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were joined by Mira Rajput as they tried to enact an iconic scene from Dil Chahta Hai. Shahid essayed Aamir Khan's character Akash, while Ishaan took the naïve Sameer which was played by Saif Ali Khan and Mira played Sameer's girlfriend Priya. Well, the results are hilarious. Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted the video with the caption, "Dil kya Chahta hai ?!".

As the trio met at Shahid and Mira’s new home over a cup of coffee, they decided to recreate the iconic scene where Akash tells Sameer to confront his girlfriend Priya more assertively. "You need to become a little more engaged with what you're doing," Mira begins, as Ishaan tries to get in a word during her advice session. She finally tells him, "Just keep quiet!"

Shahid and Ishaan then get into the conversation, "Arre, mard ban, be a man. Arre, usne teri mardangi ko lalkara hai, dikha usse (Be a man, she has challenged your manhood)," Shahid tells Ishaan. As he walks off determinedly only to return to Mira and say, "Bhabs...", "Ishaan, bano maat, main tumhari shakal bhi nahin dekha chahti. Go to hell!," Mira replied. The video, which ended with Mira slapping Ishaan and features a number of goofy selfies of the triad.

As the video went viral, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Crack!!!" with a laughing emoji alongside. Raashii Khanna wrote, "So cute you guys!" A fanadded, "I'm watching this on loop ... I can't control my laugh .... Bichara Mera Banda ..." For the unversed, Shahid and Mira moved into the new Worli duplex two months ago.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. For the unversed, the couple had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha and Zain, who was born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan's work front

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Ishaan was seen in a period war film, 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame, the film hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

