Mira Rajput shares throwback photo with Shahid Kapoor from pre wedding ceremony, because quarantine

OM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country as a preventive measure against coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world and the country hard. Everyone is quarantining along with our favourite Bollywood celebrities who are not leaving any stone unturned in telling their fans what they are up to these days. One amongst those is Mira Rajput, whom we think was going through her wedding pictures where she found a perfect gem to post on social media. The picture happens to be from the time of her pre-wedding function with Shahid Kapoor and is the perfect Thursday Throwback for us.

In the picture which Mira shared on Instagram, she was seen wearing a yellow kurta with a white palazzo during what seems like her chooda ceremony. With baby pink chooda and kalire on her wrists and a floral tiara, Mira looked every bit of beautiful. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration."

The picture garnered more than 80,000 likes in just an hour and got comments from her fans like "The best picture,” "So sweet mam," and a dozen of emojis. A few days back, Mira shared a photo of herself and clarified that she wasn’t sneezing in the photo. She wrote, "It wasn’t a sneeze." Have a look

Talking about one of the most adorable couples, they got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in the year 2015 and are now parents to two kids Misha and Zain.