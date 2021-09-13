Mira Rajput shares serene video from her birthday trip to mountains, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife and entrepreneur Mira Rajput recently celebrated her birthday. Taking a break from the hustle-bustle of the city, Mira chose to spend her birthday amidst nature. She went to a hilly destination to have a quiet day for herself and her family. Now, she has treated her fans to a serene video from her vacation. Along with the video, she also penned a long note.

"Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature. Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to family since I tried to be on a digital detox and a complete DND on the day of. Breathe.. unwind," she captioned the video.

An avid social media user, Mira often posts candid pictures and videos of her family. Recently she also shared with her fans some pictures from daughter Misha's birthday celebration.

For the unversed, Mira and Shahid tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.

Talking about Shahid, the actor recently teased that he is set to collaborate with South star Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna for his upcoming series helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Apart from this, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is also a remake of another Telugu film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. The film will also feature Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.