Mira Rajput shares adorable throwback picture from her pregnancy days but her caption catches attention

Reminiscing the times when she was about to pop, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself. Mira took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen smiling as she embraces her baby bump. The 'Kabir Singh' actor's wife complimented the picture with a caption about her pregnancy days. "Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what's with the nose getting huge?" she wrote in the caption.

The pic happens to be from her first pregnancy where the beautiful mom-to-be (at that time) is seen wearing a white kurta with a white print and she was flaunting her baby bump with a pout. The photo was taken a day before her daughter Misha was born on August 26, 2016. Have a look:

Shahid and Mira have been making the best use of the quarantine period to spend time with each other and their kids. The lady recently shared a picture of her actor husband and wrote, "The way you look at me."

The adorable couple got married in a personal function in New Delhi five years ago. They are now parents to two a boy - Zain - and a girl - Meesha.

