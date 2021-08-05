Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput reveals her 'three faces' in latest photoshoot, Kiara Advani goes 'Uffff'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput on Thursday quoted a Japanese proverb about the 'three faces' as she gave a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. Mira took to Instagram and shared a series of posts in which she posed in three different ways for the camera.

In the first picture she partially covered her face with the turtle neck. Sharing the first picture Mira wrote, "The Japanese say you have three faces.The first face you show to the world"

In the next one, she gazed right in the lens as she get clicked. She captioned the second picture, "The second face, you show to your friends and family."

Posing for the third shot, she wrote, "The third face, you never show anyone. It is the truest reflection of who you are."

Mira looked breathtakingly beautiful in the portraits. She can be seen wearing beige outfit with hair strands falling on her face. She completed the look with dewy make up and golden hoops.

Mira's post was showered with love and appreciation by her followers and friends. Actress Kiara Advani wrote, "Uffff", followed with fire emoji. Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem commented, "Oopho." One of the users said, "Nice caption." Many other fans dropped fire and hearts emoticons.

Mira often treats her followers with asneak peek of her personal and professional life. She shares videos and pictures featuring Shahid Kapoor, brother in law Ishaan Khatter, daughter Misha among the other family members.

Recently, Mira shared a loved up picture with daughter Misha. She wrote in the caption, "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep.And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet."

For those unversed, Mira and Shahid tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.

