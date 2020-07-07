Mira Rajput pens heartfelt note for husband Shahid Kapoor on their wedding anniversary, shares adorable pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT KAPOOR Mira Rajput pens hearfelt note for husband Shahid Kapoor, shares adorable pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has penned a note for her hubby on their fifth marriage anniversary on Tuesday. "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day." And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you," she wrote.

In her post, Mira also reminded Shahid how wives are always right.

"You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you. Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be 'I am sorry'. To many more years of us," Mira quipped.

Sharing another post, Mira Rajput wrote, "Gratitude."

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015 and have two children - a daughter Misha and a son Zain. The couple, who had an arranged marriage, fell in love during Mira's first pregnancy. Misha was born in 2016 and Zain was born in 2018.

"Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that's how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship," Shahid revealed in an earlier interview.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the cricket drama, titled "Jersey". It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid''s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage