Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput finds 'ray of hope' in shared humanity amid COVID-19, urges all to stay motivated

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media user. She is one of those celebrities who has been doing their bit on social media. Mira is constantly been sharing information on COVID-19 resources including oxygen cylinders, beds, medicines by sharing a list of leads on her Instagram handle. Over the past few weeks, the second wave of COVID 19 surge in India has impacted the lives of millions of people across the nation. On Tuesday, she took to her Gram to share her thoughts over the support pouring in to help people in need amid the ongoing pandemic. She also spoke about 'empathy' and the power of optimism during tough times.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a sunkissed selfie and along with it, the star wifey penned her thoughts about seeing a 'ray of hope' amid the shared humanity. She also urged everyone to stay motivated,determined and connected to fight this thing together.

"One light, One Sun. One sun lighting everyone. Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one can’t help but see a ray of hope. Let’s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories. #mystoriesourstories," Mira wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, India recorded 3.23 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases while 2,771 lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, among others, have been using social media to amplify COVID-19 information and leads.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her recent tweet, urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to provide vaccines for coronavirus with India on an urgent basis. She also alleged that in such a grave condition, the United States government has requested 550 million more vaccines than required.

