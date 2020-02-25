Mira Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter wish Shahid Kapoor on 39th birthday. Check inside pics from mid-night celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with wife Mira Rajput and dad Pankaj Kapoor on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey

Actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Birthday wishes for the actor have been pouring in from all quarters and his fans, friends have shared their wishes on social media. The actor who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey was joined by wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and dad Pankaj Kapoor in Chandigarh. The celebrations started off with mandatory mid-night cake cutting by birthday boy while Mira stood by his side.

Pictures and videos from the Shahid's birthday celebration on Jersey sets in Chandigarh were shared by many fan pages on Instagram.

Earlier Mira took to her Instagram to share a picture as an Instagram story and wished Shahid on his birthday.

Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also shared his birthday wishes for him through an Instagram post. Sharing multiple pictures of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan wrote, "OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan"

Meanwhile, talking about his film, Shahid will next be seen in yet another remake of Telugu film. A remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu blockbuster Jersey, the film features Shahid essaying the role of a cricketer who tries to revive his career in his mid-30s. The film will also feature Shahid's father Pankaj Kapoor in a key role. Shahid underwent special cricket training to look perfect in his role as a batsman. Jersey features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

The shoot for the film started in December last year but Shahid had to come back to Mumbai after facing injury during the shoot. He later continued the shooting after his treatment.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is set to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.