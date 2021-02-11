Mira Kapoor compares bikini body to avocado, stuns in latest Instagram post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MIRA.KAPOOR Mira Kapoor compares bikini body to avocado

Mira Kapoor broke the internet as she shared a picture on Instagram. The star wife flaunted a droolworthy pose in a black bikini beside a pool. It appears that the picture is from Mira and Shahid's recent Goa vacation. While the picture has already left the fans in a frenzy, Mira's caption stole away the limelight.

Mira Kapoor wrote, "Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad "

Mira Kapoor has been actively sharing videos on health and beauty tips. Recently, she talked about the importance of mindful health practices. She has always been open about health being a priority and even pursuing a course in Ayurveda to deepen her knowledge. Talking about her about her winter routine, Kapoor the took to social media to share some simple ways she manages her health amidst the chilly weather. Taking inspiration from her mother's nuskas she shares how steam inhalation with trusted Vicks VapoRub helps relieve cough and cold symptoms.

Speaking about it, Mira shared, "As parents, we juggle between multiple activities, so it becomes even more important to stay on top of our health so we can extend care to our little ones. As I always say, it is not only important to be healthy on the outside with a fitness routine, but on the inside too. As the winters approach, I turn to a few simple measures to help fight against the seasonal flu and strengthen my body's immunity. Apart from eating a balanced diet of fruits and vegetables, staying on top of my fitness regime, I also practice steam inhalation with Vicks VapoRub for 2-5 minutes daily when I have cough and cold symptoms."