Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINISSHA_LAMBA Minissha Lamba launches own app to engage with fans: It's live now and available

Actress Minissha Lamba has launched her own application, which focuses on providing her fans a scope to engage directly with her via chats and video calls. "Minissha official app" will let fans connect directly with the actress, which is not possible all the time using social media applications. Apparently, Minissha had always dreamt of talking to her favourite stars while growing up but there was no interface back then.

"There has been a lot of messages from fans and followers on how their messages were lost due to too many comments or messages. That pushed me to work on my own app. I wish to connect to my fans via video chats or normal chats directly and the app empowers me to do so. It's live now and available," she says.

The actress, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2017 film "Bhoomi", also wants her fans to stay safe during the tough times of Covid pandemic.

"I pray and wish for everyone to stay safe during these times. It's been tough and let's stick to protocols to the best of our abilities," she says.

Earlier this year, the actress was also part of a play called "Hello Zindagi", which was written by actress Smita Bansal and was performed in New Delhi in March.

Last year, Minissha announced her separation from her husband Ryan Tham after five years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2013 and kept her personal life private. Now, she has opened up on her divorce and said that when the relationship is toxic, it is the right option to come out of it.

Talking to Navbharat times, Minissha Lamba said, "I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage."