Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MINISSHALAMBA Minissha Lamba shares cosy pics with boyfriend 'Akki Mal' on his birthday: Best jacuzzi partner I could ask

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is having the best time of her life while in a relationship with boyfriend who she lovingly refers to as 'Akki Mal.' In June this year, she introduced her Instafam with her man and today on the occasion of his birthday, she has shared a lovable post. Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actress posted a bunch of romantic pictures from her previous vacation to the Maldives. In the same, the couple can be seen having a great time in the flight, in a hot tub and also in an ocean-fed pool. Not only this but she even captioned the sam with a long and beautiful note and called him 'the best jacuzzi partner.'

Minissha wrote, "Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness < primarily with me of course > Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy.. My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town To many more Birthdays together...Have a great one sweety ..( with me of course)"

Have a look at her special post here:

In June, she shared a group photo also featuring her boyfriend and captioned it, "5 friends... In a garden with their doggies."

Spekaing about her 'lovely person' Minissha told TOI in an interview, "Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person. However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside."

Here are some other pictures that she shared with him:

Minissha, for the unversed, was previously married to Ryan Tham whom she met in 2013. The two later got divorced in October 2018. On the professional front, she made her Bollywood debut with 2005 film Yahaan. She was last seen in the 2017 film Bhoomi. She also starred Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Dus Kahaniyaan, Kidnap, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Shaurya, Well Done Abba and others. Minissha has also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 7.

