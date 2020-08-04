Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINISSHA_LAMBA Minissha Lamba confirms divorce with husband Ryan Tham after five years of marriage

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba has parted ways with her husband Ryan Tham after five years of marriage. As per reports in BollywoodLife, the actress confirmed that they have officially divorced and the legal proceedings are also done. The duo tied the knot in 2013 and kept her personal life private.

Minissha said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done." Earlier while talking about how she met Ryan, Lamba had said, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one. There were no two ways."

Earlier in 2018, there were rumours that Minissha and Ryan's relationship is going through a rough patch. An entertainment portal said, "Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return."

Talking about her Bollywood career, Minissha Lamba made her Bollywood debut with 2005 film Yahaan. She was last seen in the 2017 film Bhoomi. Minissha has also participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss season 7.

