Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar talks about having kids, reacts to 'don't marry an older man' mindset

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar talks about having kids

Actor Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar on Wednesday conducted an AMS session on Instagram. The diva answered many questions about her profession and personal life. She also revealed her plans of having kids with Milind. A fan asked her "It's been years of ur marriage, wht do you think about family planning." Ankita replied, "we are planned family, next," with a smiling emoji.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in Alibaug in a private ceremony on April 22, 2018. They said their vows again in Spain on July 11, 2018 at Santiago de Compostela in the presence of their family.

Fans love Milind and Ankita's chemistry and also call them 'relationship goals.' During the Ask Me Anything session, another fan asked for relationship advice. The fans asked, "Any relationship advice to keep yourself and your partner happy?? You n Milind sir are couple goals." To this, Ankita replied, "Every relationship is different. But there are a few certain things that remain the same. Respect for each other, trusting your partner, open communication and loads and loads of love. Love really conquers all."

Ankita is 26 years younger than Milind and their relationship earned many eye rolls when they announced it on social media. Asked "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'don't marry an older man?", Ankita said she has always done what makes her happy. She said, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Milind and Ankita have been together for more than seven years. On the professional front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.