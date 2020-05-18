Milind Soman shares controversial throwback pic with ex, wonders what 'if it had been released today'

Image Source : MILIND SOMAN/ INSTAGRAM Milind Soman shared a controversial throwback picture with his ex-girlfriend Madhu Sapre

Milind Soman's Instagram is a goldmine for all his fans. The actor who started his career as a model in 1988 keeps on sharing throwback photos from his modelling days. Needless to say, the pictures instantly send the internet into a meltdown. Lately, Milind took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of the controversial print advert he featured in with his ex-girlfriend Madhu Sapre in 1995. The duo posed nude for the advert that was shot for Tuff shoes along with a python wrapped around them. Too sensational for the time, the photoshoot snowballed into a controversy. Two cases were registered against the makers of the advert and also the publishers of the two magazines which featured the photo.

Curious to know about internet's reaction on the photo if it was released today, Milind shared it on his social media handle. Sharing the photo, Milind wrote, "Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while. It's 25 years old. At that time, no social media no internet either I think! Wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today".

A couple of days back, Milind Soman asked his Instafam whether he should keep "beard or no beard?" Sharing two pictures, one with a beard and another without it, Milind mentioned a few questions that bother him before coming to the "beard" question.

“The world is grappling with a pandemic and I have question fatigue on what’s the best way for govts to restart after lockdown, what will life be like, will vaccines be mandatory, which businesses will do well, is my immunity dropping sitting at home, should I become a farmer, what is the meaning of happiness ...so a simple question for me today is Beard ??? Or no beard ??????," Milind wrote on Instagram, giving photo courtesy to his wife Ankita Konwar.

While many fans flooded his post with their suggestions, Ankita came up with a cute reply. "A bearded farmer," she commented on Milind's Instagram post.

Milind was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please!. In the second season of the show, he plays a gynaecologist named Dr. Aamir Warsi.

