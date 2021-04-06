Milind Soman shares awwdorable pic with her angel Ankita Konwar after recovering from Covid-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman shares adorable pic with her angel Ankita Konwar after recovering from Covid-19

Model-actor Milind Soman has tested negative for Covid-19 two weeks after he revealed he had contracted the deadly virus. And the first thing he wants to do after completing his 14-day quarantine period is 'thank' her angel, Ankita Konwar. The actor took to his Instagram and shared an awwdorable loved-up picture with his wife. Along with it, the model penned a lengthy gratitude note sharing his kadha recipe and advising his fans and followers to listen to their doctor.

"End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14," he announced, thanking fans for their wishes.

"Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort.," he said.

He further thanked Ankita, who travelled back from Guwahati to be by Milind's side."Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time !"

Milind also penned the recipe of the kadha he was having. "Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery. I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there," he wrote.

With his Covid-19 test resulting negative, the actor said he was going out for 'tiny' run.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman recently tested positive for coronavirus and was under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," the actor wrote.