Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman's Mother's Day celebration with mom Usha and wife Ankita Konwar is family goals, see pics

Model-actor Milind Soman, who was recently seen in the web seies Four More Shots Please Season 2, loves sharing posts wth his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman, And, on the occasion of Mother's Day, the trio got together and celebrated the special day on their terrace with some tea and yummy cake and cookies. Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman share some adorable pictures and wrote, "Celebrated mother's day on the terrace everything home made ! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by Ankita Konwar and sandwiches (including the mayonaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by @somanusha - a little terrace picnic".

Meanwile, Milind Soman also shared throwback pictures to wish his mother on the special occasion.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated 2 years of their wedding anniversary last month. To mark the special day, they shared pictures from their wedding anniversary, on their respective social media handles and added adorable captions. An excerpt from Milind's caption read: "My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way. Its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day. That's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me...Meri aankhon ne chuna hai tujhko."

Milind Soman and Ankita Komwar dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage