Milind Soman's 1991 pic wearing spandex shorts breaks the Internet, fans wonder 'do you never get old'

With toned biceps, carved collar bones and a perfect jawline, Milind Soman's two decade old photo is a perfect frame. Well, not much has changed in these 20 years except his hair colour. Fans are wondering if he ever gets old. Recently, the actor-model shared a throwback picture on his verified Instagram account and fans lined up in the comment section adoring him. The picture is from Soman's modelling days in which he's seen wearing some beautiful Kashmiri textile over spandex shorts. "1991 ! some really beautiful old kashmiri textiles, a pair of black spandex shorts, hard Delhi sun, @bharatsikkastudio ... and me!" he captioned the photo.

Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "Collar, shoulder and biceps... Cause of swimming or workouts. This look is the Strongest of all the past pics," another quipped, "After modelling, do models get to keep the clothes they pose in?" A third user wrote, "Nothing changed other tn your hair colour., Do you never get old." Several others dropped heart and fire emojis on the photo. Take a look:

Meanwhile, he tested COVID positive in March and went under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor recovered in about two weeks and shared his health update on social media.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

