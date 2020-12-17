Milind Soman reacts to backlash on viral Goa photo: If you don't want to follow me, don't!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman

Fitness enthusiast and model Milind Soman earned a lot of attention after he posted a photo of himself running on the Goa beach without clothes. on his 55th birthday, the actor shared the picture claiming that he is enjoying in his birthday suit which later landed him in trouble with the Goa Police. The South Goa district police booked Milind Soman for obscenity. Now, the model has reacted to the backlash he received and said that he doesn't see anything wrong with it.

Speaking to HT about the trolls and comments he received after the FIR was filed against him, Milind Soman said, "If you know someone who has done naked photography before, he is quite likely to do it again. Why not? Because he doesn't see anything wrong with it. I have done it commercially, for magazines, for newspapers, I have done it as a model, as an actor, I have done sex scenes. Why wouldn't I put it on my Instagram page? If you don't want to follow me, don't follow me."

He added, "Last week, Jennifer Lopez put up a naked picture on her 50th birthday. On Instagram. What do people have to say about that? The fact is, the line is in your head - what is art, what is vulgarity, what is an obscenity and what is not. It is so subjective and it changes every day."

For the unversed, the FIR was under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act that was registered against Milind Soman. "The FIR has been registered at the Colva police station in South Goa district," the spokesperson had said.

Milind Soman also opened about the censorship on social media and said that it can be your choice to see what you want and what you don't want. He said, "Today, the internet is there. Like, when someone tells me, ‘Oh, you uploaded a naked picture!’ Yes, uploaded where? On Instagram, which has not removed it, so they don’t care. If you search #naked on Instagram, there will be more than 10 million photographs. So, you have to decide. You hashtagged naked and pressed the search button, that is your choice. If you don’t do it, you won’t see it."