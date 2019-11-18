Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman poses with mother Usha and wife Ankita Konwar in latest picture, fans go gaga

It was in 1995 that Milind Soman made a dazzling appearance in Alisha Chinai's Made In India and not only swept the singer off her feet, but ensured that the nation continues to crush on him for decades to come. While he has plenty of "good looks", one can't deny that he has also been paramount in raising awareness for fitness and fitness-related topics. Today, the actor-model has caught everyone's attention with his latest Instagram post. Milind has shared an adorable photo with wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman, making us go aww all the way

"We are not just like this or that. We are born to #BeBetterEveryday. It's not just in our genes. It's in our hands. To choose better for ourselves. To choose 'I can' over 'I cant'.To be the best we can be", Milind Soman said while sharing the adorable picture on Instagram. Take a look:

Earlier, in a video posted on Twitter on Mother's Day, India's first supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was seen doing push-ups alongside his saree-clad mother Usha Soman at a beach."It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Mr Soman wrote on Twitter.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot last year on 22nd April. The couple often gets trolled online for the 26 years age gap between them. However, neither Milind nor Ankita pay heed to any of the comments. Before Ankita, Milind was married to a French actress Mylene Jampanoi. The couple got hitched in 2006 but decided to part ways in 2008. Milind got officially separated from Mylene in 2009.

Born in Scotland and raised in India, Milind Soman is a supermodel who holds a diploma in electrical engineering and has gone on to acquire spectacular achievements in the world of fitness.

