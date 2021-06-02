Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman answers FAQs for fans, shares he has been running everyday post COVID

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who recovered from COVID-19 in April, has actively been sharing tips to strengthen your core. In his latest entry to the Instagram, the actor talks about how he is gearing up for his first 10,000 km run after recovering from COVID-19. He shared a few tips with netizens to improve their strength and flexibility. Milind has gone back to running five to six kilometres a day after testing negative for the virus. He posted a picture running shirtless.

"My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on 5th April," Milind wrote alongside the image that shows him sporting shorts, sneakers and sunglasses.

He also answered questions posted by fans on running.

Milind revealed that he always picks comfortable footwear. "To run i wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna Sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form. 2. To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly. 3. Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees."

Taking about the diet and running, he said "If you are starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight, start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement. 5. I dont need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day."

"I dont use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot, I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing," Milind concluded.

On the professional front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

