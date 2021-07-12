Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MILINDSOMAN/ANKITAKONWAR Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar paint Insta red with loved-up pictures on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Fitness icon Milind Soman and wifey Ankita Konwar are one of the much-in-love couples of the tinsel town. Ever since their wedding, the two of them have been gaining eyeballs not just for sizzling chemistry but also the huge age gap. Well, love definitely conquers all! They got married as per Maharashtrian traditions on April 22 in 2018 after dating for 5 years. Not only this, but a month later they even exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The two of them are celebrating their third wedding anniversary and on the ocassion took to their respective social media handles to share stunning pictures of themselves.

Taking to Instagram, Milind wrote, "Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy miss you every moment you crazy thing." Meanwhile, Ankita captioned the pictures, "Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth.

Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever."

Earlier this year, they celebrated teh first time the two met and shared lovable note on Instagram. Milind wrote, "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To never-ending anniversaries."

The two are quite active on social media and keep on sharing romantic pictures and posts. Have a look at them here:

On the work front, Milind has been a part of projects like-- 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in web-series Paurashpur.