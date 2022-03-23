Miley Cyrus' plane hit by lightning, forced to make emergency landing; singer shares video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MILEY CYRUS Singer Miley Cyrus said she's safe after a plane was hit by lightning

Hollywood singer Miley Cyrus who was on her way to Asuncion, Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival encountered dangerous weather conditions. The singer's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning. Miley took to her social media handles and informed her fans about the unforeseen situation along with a video from the plane. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," she added.

The video shared by Miley showed turbulent voices. the storm from a plane window and a picture of the apparently damaged aircraft.

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus was the Wednesday headliner of the musical event along with other performers including Jane’s Addiction and Jhay Cortez. However, On Wednesday morning, Asuncionico informed that it was cancelling the entire festival out of safety precautions after the thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. They announced that the music festival would return in 2023.

Hours before Miley jetted off for Paraguay, she was in Bogota, Colombia where she performed at the Movistar Arena. She posted highlights from the concert, thanking fans for an awesome night.