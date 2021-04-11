Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIKA SINGH Mika Singh recalls making blunder in front of AR Rahman; Watch

Singer Mika Singh, who is currently seen as one of the captains in the singing reality show Indian Pro Music League recently revealed how at an event he made a language mistake in front of Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman. During one of the upcoming episodes, Mika reveals that his weak point has been conversing in English fluently and that led him to make a mistake in front of the renowned musician.

Mika, who has collaborated with Rahman on the popular song "Heer toh badi sad hai" from the movie "Tamasha" added: "What I wanted to say was aI would love to work with Rahman Sir,' but I ended up saying 'Rahman Sir would love to work with me.'

It was an awkward and embarrassing moment for me, but I guess Rahman Sir understood me, and hence, he gave me the song 'Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai' and together we created a chart-breaking version of an emotional song."

Earlier, in a special episode dedicated to singer Wajid who passed away last year. Sajid-Wajid's mother Razina revealed how her daughter-in-law donated her kidney to Wajid without letting anyone know about it. In a special video tribute on the show, Razina said: "We had asked all our relatives. However, no one came forward. During that time, Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney. In today's time, even parents don't give kidneys to their kids, but she gave it without thinking twice."

IPML is a musical reality show where there is a battle between Gujarat Rockers, Bengal Tigers, Delhi Jammers, Mumbai Warriors, UP Dabbangs, and Punjab Lions. The teams of Shaan, Javed Ali, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, and Ankit Tiwari. The upcoming episode of IPML has a lot in store for the audience. Indian Pro Music League airs on weekends on Zee Tv.

-with IANS inputs