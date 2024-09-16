Michael Jackson's brother Tito Jackson dies at 70 due to heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : X Michael Jackson's brother Tito Jackson dies at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who formed the popular pop group the Jackson 5, died at the age of 70. Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, including global superstars Michael and sister Janet, and was part of a musical family whose songs are still popular today.

Tito Jackson's son confirmed his death

"With heavy hearts, we announce that our dear father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us. We are astonished, sad, and heartbroken. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," his sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday. Tito Jackson is also survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie, and Latoya, and his mother Katherine. Their father died in 2018.

About Tito Jackson

Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson, born on October 15, 1953, was the group's least-heard backing singer and guitarist. His brothers launched individual careers, including Michael, who rose to prominence as The King of Pop. Tito Jackson was the latest of the nine Jackson brothers to record a solo album, with his 2016 debut, "Tito Time." In 2017, he published a song called "One Way Street," and in 2019, he told the Associated Press that he was working on his second album. Jackson stated that he purposefully avoided pursuing a solo career in order to focus on parenting his three boys, TJ, Taj, and Taryll, who created their own singing trio, 3T.

What is Jackson 5?

The Jackson 5 is an American pop band made up of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, scored multiple No. 1 songs in the 1970s, including "ABC," "I Want You Back," and "I'll Be There." For those who don't know, the Jackson 5 rose to prominence under the leadership of their father, Joe Jackson, a steelworker and guitar musician who supported his wife and nine children in Gary, Indiana. As the family's music careers took off, they moved to California.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024: A look at all the Winners | Check list