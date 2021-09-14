Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Met Gala 2021 Highlights: JLo-Ben Affleck kiss at red carpet, Rihanna stuns in structural overcoat

The biggest fashion bonanza is here!! Owing to the pandemic you missed some of the biggest fashion moments last year. Given the eccentric fashion choices we have seen on the red carpet we are sure this year it's a hit at the Met Gala. From Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's masked kiss to Kim Kardashian's black undercover look, the starry night became one of the top trends on social media sites and grabbed all the limelight. Here are some of the most hyped moments from the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA at Met Gala 2021

After their internet-breaking appearance at the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked another relationship milestone -- their first Met Gala! And the much-in-love couple didn't hide their affection for one another at the 2021 fashion event. They wore outfits from the same designer. Both stars adhered to the event's 'American Independence' dress code, with Affleck keeping it simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Lopez bringing her signature glam to the carpet in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The silk dress featured a couture bustier, crystal embroidery, braided leather trim and took a team of fifteen artisans over twelve days to create, according to the brand.

Kim Kardashian steals spotlight with her black undercover look

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian hogged the limelight with her undercover look at the Met Gala 2021. On Tuesday, she attended the red carpet covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble including balaclava. Kim wore the outfit designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia for the Paris-based high-fashion label. She was basically dressed in a black T-shirt dress over a curve T-shirt with a bodysuit.

Lil Nas X rules Met Gala 2021 with epic outfit changes

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X turned plenty of heads during his arrival on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala as the fashion-forward star showed off three stunning looks. The 22-year-old hitmaker arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Versace ensemble, rocking a giant, embroidered cloak, which led to a series of costume changes. He showed off three different Versace looks. He started off with a regal robe that was covered in intricate gold beading. It had a long and flowing train. He then removed the cape to reveal a gold armour-type outfit that some social media users likened to C-3PO.

Serena Williams dons pink feather cape at Met Gala 2021

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams attended the Met Gala 2021, dressed to the nines. She was seen wearing a Gucci silver bodysuit, and to make her look special, she donned a pink feather-laden cape over her outfit.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello raise the oomph factor at Met Gala 2021

One of the most-talked-about couples -- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought their fashion A-game to the Met Gala 2021. The two, who have been dating for a while, made their debut as a pair at the fashion event in a glamorous way. Camila wore a purple sparkly crop top and skirt while Shawn flaunted his chiselled physique in an open leather jacket and black pants.

Madonna's daughter flaunts her armpit hair at Met Gala 2021

Veteran singer Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's appearance at the Met Gala 2021 is proof of how being real and glamorous are simultaneously possible. On Tuesday, Lourdes arrived on the red carpet wearing a hot pink dress with metallic embroidered embellishments. More than her outfit, social media users praised her for proudly flaunting her armpit hair while posing for the pictures at the star-studded affair.

Kendall Jenner hits red carpet in a stunning sheer gown

Kendall Jenner just proved that she is a supermodel for a reason! The 25-year-old star arrived at the Met Gala 2021 in a sheer gown adorned with glittering gemstones. The model left little to the imagination on the red carpet of the fashion event, where she sparkled in a sheer Givenchy gown that put a sexy twist on a classic style.

Elliot Page rocks sharp suit marking first red carpet appearance since transition

Hollywood star Elliot Page looked absolutely handsome in an all-black suit. The Canadian actor posed on the red carpet in a classic Balenciaga suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, fitting the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme. Following in the Converse-clad footsteps of Met Gala co-host Timothee Chalamet, Page opted to pair his suit with black sneakers. He rounded up the look with a green flower pinned to the lapel of his slightly oversized jacket.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make their red carpet debut

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the show as they arrived together, marking their red carpet debut. Rihanna dressed in a gigantic sculptural coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem, while A$AP Rocky wrapped himself in a multicolour quilted blanket look.

Gigi Hadid attends Met Gala 2021 in a monochrome dress

American supermodel Gigi Hadid made an elegant entrance at the 2021 Met Gala, marking her first major appearance since becoming a mom to daughter Khai last year. Ascending the steps of the red carpet on Monday evening in a monochrome satin gown by Prada that was pure elegance, Gigi complemented the ensemble with a vibrant red ponytail, glam black gloves and matching stockings.